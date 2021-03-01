Frankfort’s Jordan Blythe is averaging 16 points a game for the Panther basketball team, and last week the junior guard had games of 20, 10, 16 and 20 points as the Panthers went 3-1.
Blythe, who averages 3.6 rebounds per game, had seven rebounds in Frankfort’s 66-56 win Saturday at Rockcastle County.
For his performance, Blythe has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Blythe is the son of Teareayer Blythe and Chris Blythe.
State Journal: You’ve played both positions, but do you see yourself more as a point guard or shooting guard?
Blythe: Shooting guard. I can spot up and shoot, and I look to score more.
SJ: You’ve been scoring more recently. What has been the difference?
Blythe: I’ve been watching film of our opponents, trying to expose their weaknesses by doing that, and it shows in the games.
SJ: What has surprised you the most about this year’s team?
Blythe: Looking at us at the beginning of the season, I thought it would be a pretty hard season, but as the season’s progressed I’ve seen what we can do. We can win a lot of games, win the district and go deep in the region.
SJ: What do you see as the strongest part of your game?
Blythe: I like to shoot. I can get my shot off, and I’m good at ball handling. If opponents focus on me, I can get extra passes in and get my teammates more involved.
SJ: Basketball is the only sport you play at Frankfort. If you added another sport, what would it be?
Blythe: Baseball because my uncle was really good at baseball.
