Frankfort’s Larry “Bug” Carter came up big on both sides of the ball Friday night as the FHS football team defeated Sayre 28-21 in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl at Sayre.

Carter, a wide receiver, scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion for the Panthers, and on defense he locked down Brock Coffman, one of Sayre’s top receivers. Carter plays cornerback, safety and occasionally outside linebacker on defense.

