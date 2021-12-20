Frankfort’s Jaymya Chenault has always been a force on the boards, but she posted her best rebounding game last week, grabbing a career-high 25 rebounds as the FHS girls basketball team defeated Carroll County 74-62.

For her performance, Chenault has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

In addition to her 25 rebounds, Chenault scored 33 points against Carroll County.

Chenault has posted a double-double in six of the Lady Panthers’ eight games.

FHS took a 6-2 record into Tuesday’s game against Beechwood, and Frankfort hosts Western Hills Thursday at 6 p.m.

Chenault is the daughter of Tomma Chenault and James Groves.

State Journal: What do you like better, scoring or rebounding?

Chenault: I really like rebounding because if you get a lot of offensive rebounds that leads to scoring.

SJ: What part of your game did you work on during the off-season?

Chenault: The shooting aspect. And I worked with Roni (Robinson) at Just Grind (for conditioning.).

SJ: Did you set personal goals for the season?

Chenault: My goals are more team type goals. I want us to have one of the best seasons in school history.

SJ: What do you like best about the renovations at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium?

Chenault: It has to be the locker room. It’s really nice. It used to be a big, open space, and you had to get changed quickly. Now there’s a meeting area, and we can get dressed and go to the team meeting area after games.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Chenault: I just know I want to go to college. I don’t know what I want to major in yet, but I want to go to college. I want to play basketball and see what that’s like, and I also want to do track and see what that’s like.

