Frankfort High’s volleyball team played eight matches last week, and junior Kendall Cook played every minute of those matches, including five matches on Saturday.

In those eight matches, Cook played 19 sets with 82 kills, 42 digs and nine aces.

Frankfort's Kendall Cook is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Stephanie Wallace | B# Photography)
