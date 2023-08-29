Frankfort High’s volleyball team played eight matches last week, and junior Kendall Cook played every minute of those matches, including five matches on Saturday.
In those eight matches, Cook played 19 sets with 82 kills, 42 digs and nine aces.
For her performance, Cook has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Panthers went 6-2 last week and were 3-2 Saturday in their tournament, the Frankfort Invitational, where they finished as runners-up in the silver division.
Through the first 11 matches of the season, Cook has 141 kills, 88 digs and 19 aces.
Cook, who plays basketball for FHS and travel softball in the summer with the Central Kentucky KAOS, is the daughter of Robin Cook.
State Journal: How did you get into volleyball?
Cook: I played at the Y. I started when I was six because of my older sisters. I always looked up to them as players. I started being a manager at Bondurant when I was in the fourth grade, and I started playing when I was in the fifth or sixth grade for Bondurant.
SJ: What do you like about volleyball?
Cook: I like the bonds we build between my teammates and me. It’s just fun to me, and it’s something I enjoy doing.
SJ: How difficult was it playing every minute of five matches in one day?
Cook: The part that was difficult was how hot it was. I enjoy when I don’t get taken out that much because of how much I enjoy playing, but it was difficult because I felt the heat, and I got tired at the end of every match.
SJ: What do you like about basketball and softball?
Cook: Basketball, I think it’s just like a fun thing to do. Softball to me feels more like a summer thing than a school thing. It’s something to do in the summer, but I just think they’re both fun.
SJ: What do you see as your role on the team?
Cook: I see myself as a leader. I feel like I could help players, and I do help the younger girls. I feel like if my attitude is positive, a lot of other people feed off of it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.