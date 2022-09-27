Frankfort’s boys soccer team captured its first All “A” Classic state tournament title Sunday.

New Athlete of the Week logo

Scoring six goals during the tournament and earning MVP honors was FHS sophomore Bryson Cox.

092822.AthleteWeek-Cox_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Bryson Cox is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription