Frankfort’s boys soccer team captured its first All “A” Classic state tournament title Sunday.
Scoring six goals during the tournament and earning MVP honors was FHS sophomore Bryson Cox.
For his performance, Cox has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Cox scored two goals in the Panthers’ 10-0 opening game against Hazard and followed that with one goal in a 4-1 win over Bethlehem in the semifinals and two more goals in Frankfort’s 3-1 victory over Collegiate in the championship match.
Cox is the son of Mary Lou Skelton and Rick Skelton.
State Journal: How long have you been playing soccer?
Cox: Since I was three. I started playing at the Y. When I was in the second grade, about seven or eight years old, I started playing select soccer at Bluegrass, and that’s really where my career started.
SJ: What do you see as your role on the team?
Cox: I see my role as being a spark. In games I start, I try not to do too much. As an underclassman, I want to play and contain my man and not make too much happen because we have such a talented team.
SJ: What expectations did the team have coming into the season?
Cox: I think we wanted to come in and win everything. Losing the All “A” last year by a goal hit us hard, and we really wanted to win that this year.
SJ: What do you like about soccer?
Cox: I like going on the field and dribbling the ball. It’s something I’ve been doing a long time. Sometimes when I’m playing I like feeling that sense of freedom. Yesterday (the day of the All “A” final) was easily one of the best days of my life, and it all came from soccer.
SJ: If you were going to play another sport, what would it be?
Cox: Basketball, just because I played it before and I think it’s something I could do. I don’t think I’d be great, but I think I’d be OK at it.
