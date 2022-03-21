Last year, as a freshman, Ella Denton played doubles on the Frankfort High girls tennis team.

Denton has moved to No. 3 singles this year and is off to a 5-0 start.

For her performance, Denton has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Denton has been playing tennis for four years, all of them with the FHS team.

So far this season she has posted wins over athletes from Model, Scott County, Franklin County, Western Hills and Lafayette.

Her closest match was an 8-6 victory in the season opener over Model’s Kate Arvin.

Denton is the daughter of Dave and Lori Denton.

State Journal: What has been the biggest challenge going from playing doubles to playing singles?

Denton: I would say the biggest challenge is adjusting to being alone and having to cover the entire court. It’s been an adjustment, but it’s been a nice change.

SJ: Which is your favorite, doubles or singles, and why?

Denton: My favorite is singles. This is because I feel like I am in control of the game and where the ball goes.

SJ: Do you play any other sports at Frankfort?

Denton: I am also a part of the Frankfort High dance team. We have performed at football, soccer and basketball games this year.

SJ: What do you like about playing tennis?

Denton: I enjoy playing tennis because I get to play with all of my friends. I also love spending time outside and enjoying the warm weather.

SJ: What do you think is the best quality of this year’s tennis team?

Denton: I would say the best quality this year’s team has is encouragement. When others are playing, the girls are constantly cheering each other on. It creates a really fun and supportive environment.

