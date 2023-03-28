For Frankfort’s first game in the 11th Region All “A” Classic softball tournament, Sadie Dungan did a little bit of everything for the Lady Panthers.
Dungan pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and one earned run while striking out 14 batters as FHS won 9-1.
At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with a double, three singles and two runs batted in.
For her performance, Dungan has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Dungan began playing softball when she was 6 years old, and she’s always been a pitcher. When she’s not pitching she plays first base.
In addition to softball, Dungan is sophomore class president and a member of the PEP Club, Beta Club, National Honor Society and the Spanish Club.
She is the daughter of Amy Dungan and Nicholas Dungan.
State Journal: What pitches were working for you against Berea?
Dungan: My high and outside fastball was good as a third strike. They were swinging at that a lot, and my screwball was working well. That’s like a curve.
SJ: Which do you like better, pitching or hitting?
Dungan: Pitching. I enjoy hitting, but pitching is something I’ve worked on a lot more.
SJ: What do you like about this year’s team?
Dungan: I love how much we care about each other. We all love being on the field together, and we’re all glad to be there.
SJ: Did you set any goals for this season?
Dungan: For sure I want to hit one out, finally, and with pitching I set goals during the season. Against Berea I was going for 10 strikeouts and I had 14, so I met that goal. (Frankfort played at Eminence Monday, and Dungan reached her goal with a grand slam home run in FHS’ 22-0 victory.)
SJ: If you were going to play another sport, what would it be and why?
Dungan: Possibly volleyball because I’ve never played it before and it looks like a fun distraction.
