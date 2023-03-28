New Athlete of the Week logo

For Frankfort’s first game in the 11th Region All “A” Classic softball tournament, Sadie Dungan did a little bit of everything for the Lady Panthers.

Dungan pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and one earned run while striking out 14 batters as FHS won 9-1.

032923.AthleteWeek-Dungan_submitted.jpg

Frankfort's Sadie Dungan is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.(Photo submitted)

