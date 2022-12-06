Frankfort senior Rhealee Ellis has gotten off to a fast start this basketball season.

She’s scored over 20 points in each of the three games FHS has played, and in the Lady Panthers’ opener, a 76-48 win over Trimble County, Ellis scored the 1,000th point of her high school career.

Frankfort's Rhealee Ellis is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

