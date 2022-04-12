After taking nearly two weeks off for spring break, Frankfort’s baseball team returned to action last week and went 1-1, losing 6-2 to Lincoln County Thursday and shutting out Paris 10-0 Friday.
In those two games, senior shortstop Charlie Ellis went 5-for-9 at the plate with two triples, two doubles and three runs batted in. He didn’t strike out in either game and had two stolen bases.
For his performance, Ellis has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Ellis has played baseball, football and basketball for Frankfort. He took the extra year allowed because of COVID after not being able to play baseball in 2020 when the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Ellis received two college offers to play football after the 2020 season from Lindsey Wilson and the University of the Cumberlands. He verbally committed to Cumberlands but never signed with the school.
Ellis signed to play baseball at Midway University earlier this spring.
Ellis is the son of Ami Ellis.
State Journal: Why did you decide to take the extra COVID year?
Ellis: I didn’t get to play baseball my junior year (in 2020 when spring sports were canceled because of COVID), and I didn’t feel really prepared, not just being out on my own, but being more mature from a baseball sense. This year I’m the only upperclassman on the team, and I’m working with the young guys and helping them learn the game.
SJ: What’s the best part of having a second senior season?
Ellis: I’d say the best part is getting to work with the younger players, helping them get better and showing them there’s a right way and a wrong way to do things. They’re good athletes, and we’re such a young team. It’s just helping them develop into what they can be in a couple of years.
SJ: What made you change from football to baseball for college?
Ellis: I love football, I really do, but after a year off from baseball, when I started playing it again I realized it’s my first love in sports.
SJ: You didn’t start football season on the team. Why did you decide to join the team after the season started?
Ellis: Me and Coach (Craig) Foley are pretty tight. I wasn’t going to play football or basketball and focus on baseball, but Coach Foley would talk to me, and he said what would it hurt for you to come out and play, and there were a couple of guys on the team that encouraged me to come out. I don’t regret any of it. (Ellis did play basketball this year.)
SJ: What are you looking forward to next year when you’re playing just one sport?
Ellis: It’ll be strange after playing football, basketball and baseball back-to-back-to-back to play one sport, but I’m looking forward to working on the development of my game, to focus on it year round. It’ll be awkward after not really having an off-season, but I think it’ll go well.
