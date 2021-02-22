When Frankfort's boys basketball team defeated Western Hills Friday, Caleb Hack came up big, scoring 28 points in the Panthers' 73-67 win.
Hack scored 14 points in Frankfort's 87-63 victory Saturday at Bethlehem in Bardstown, and he's been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Hack, a junior, is the Panthers' third leading scorer at 13.3 points per game, trailing Jackson Twombly at 26 points and Jordan Blythe with an average of 15.6 points.
He's shooting 51.7% from the field, including 48% on 3-pointers.
Hack has scored at least 20 points in three of the Panthers' last six games, and he averaged 17.6 points in that stretch.
Hack, a small forward/shooting guard, is the son of Brittany Campbell and Jacob Hack.
State Journal: What do you see as your role on this year's team?
Hack: It just depends on the game I'm having. If I'm not making shots I can facilitate, and if I'm hitting shots I can score. It works either way.
SJ: What other sports do you play, and is basketball your favorite?
Hack: I play soccer. Yes, because I've played (basketball) my whole life. It's all I really know.
SJ: How difficult has the team's COVID pause been?
Hack: It messes with you getting in a groove. We had a win streak and then had to stop. It affected us negatively.
SJ: What do you think has made the biggest difference in the team's recent play? (FHS is 8-1 in its last nine games.)
Hack: We've picked it up on defense, and the's helped a lot. Our chemistry has gotten a lot better.
SJ: What do you see see as the team's greatest strengths?
Hack: Our school is so small, we've really bonded together. We have good communication skills, and we also have multiple players who are able to score. That also helps. If in one game someone is having a bad game scoring, someone can pick up the slack basically.
