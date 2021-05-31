Frankfort shortstop Iyanei Jackson has been an anchor on defense for the Lady Panthers' softball team for years.

This season she's also been a threat at the plate. Going into Monday's district tournament game against Great Crossing, Jackson was batting .500 with four doubles and 15 runs batted in.

Last week, in an 11-9 loss to Owen County, Jackson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and in the Lady Panthers' 17-0 win over Burgin, she went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

For her performance, Jackson has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Jackson has been a member of Frankfort's varsity team since she was in eighth grade. She's been playing softball since she was 6 years old, and she plays on the KC Freedom travel team.

Jackson, who graduated from FHS on May 21, is the daughter of Tameka Clark and Kevin Jackson.

State Journal: What do you like about playing shortstop?

Jackson: Just being able to move around on the ball, making plays and playing defense. I love defense more than anything.

SJ: What is your approach at the plate?

Jackson: Do I wait to hit the ball? If I see a pitch thrown down the middle I'll swing and rip it down the middle hopefully, but I can be picky.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Jackson: Honestly, it's when I found out we got the green light to play this year. I didn't know if that was going to happen, and I'm so happy I got to play my senior year.

SJ: What do you see as the team's biggest improvement since you've been a member?

Jackson: I think it's the teamwork. We used to play as individuals, but we've grown as a team. We've learned about each other and how to play team ball.

SJ: What are your plans for the future?

Jackson: I hope to play college softball at Tennessee State. I've committed to Tennessee State (academically) and I hope to walk on. I want play softball in college.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription