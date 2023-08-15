New Athlete of the Week logo

Frankfort High’s girls soccer team is off to a 4-0 start, including its first district win since 2006.

The Lady Panthers have scored 13 goals this season, and 10 of those have been scored by Emma Johnson.

081623.AthleteWeek-Johnson_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Emma Johnson is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

