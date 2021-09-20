Defense was key for Frankfort’s boys soccer team last week as the Panthers recorded two shutouts.

Following a 7-0 win over Shelby County on Thursday, the Panthers defeated Somerset 4-0 Saturday in the 11/12 All “A” sectional match at Somerset.

That victory puts FHS in the All “A” Classic state tournament this weekend after a 19-year absence.

Frankfort senior McLain Barber, a corner back for the Panthers, has played a big role for the Panthers’ defense, and he scored a goal against Shelby.

Barber has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Barber has been playing soccer for about 10 years and plays club soccer for Kings Hammer Bluegrass. He also runs cross country for FHS.

He is the son of Houston Barber, Frankfort Independent Schools superintendent, and Darra Barber.

State Journal: What do you like about soccer?

Barber: I just like to compete. It’s also really fun.

SJ: What do you like about playing defense, and does it bother you that defense doesn’t get a lot of recognition?

Barber: No, not as long as we win. I just like getting the ball for my team, getting possession.

SJ: Why do you run cross country?

Barber: To stay in shape for soccer.

SJ: What expectations did you have for the team this year?

Barber: I felt like we’d be able to go far in the season. I’m hoping we can make it far, maybe make it to state, maybe even win it.

SJ: All “A” state or the open state tournament?

Barber: We can take a shot at both.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Barber: Probably play soccer in college somewhere. I plan to major in finance or business.

