New Athlete of the Week logo

Frankfort’s Katie Norman has followed up last year’s state championship with a stellar track season.

Norman, a junior, won the 300-meter hurdles at the Class A state track and field championships last year.

041923.Katie Norman_submitted.png

Frankfort's Katie Norman is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo via Twitter)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription