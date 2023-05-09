Frankfort’s Katie Norman has followed up last year’s state championship with a stellar track season.
Norman, a junior, won the 300-meter hurdles at the Class A state track and field championships last year.
This year, competing in the 300-meter hurdles and the 100- and 200-meter dashes, she’s lost just two races.
For her accomplishments, Norman has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
She swept the three races at the Madison Central all-comers meet on May 2, FHS’ most recent meet.
At the North Central Kentucky Track Conference Championships on April 18, Norman was named the girls MVP after winning all three events and running on the winning 4x100-meter relay as the Lady Panthers took the team title.
Norman is the daughter of Lee and Deron Norman.
State Journal: How much have your times improved this season?
Norman: My 100 has been the most improved so far. At the start of the season I wanted to run a sub-13 (seconds), and the first time this year I ran 12.98. I’ve consistently been at 12.8 and below for a lot of season, and I ran a PR (personal record) 12.54. That’s definitely my most improved time. In the 300 and 200 I’ve been pretty consistent. In the 300 last year I was running a 49. I PR’ed with a 47 at state last year. You need to run a 47 to have a shot to win at state. I’m working on having a big drop to 45. That’s what I’m hoping for.
SJ: I heard you were sick at the NCKTC meet. How did you run?
Norman: I’ve had trouble with allergies, but when I ran in the conference meet I was really ill. I think I had the flu or something. I knew the team had an opportunity to win the conference and I wanted to help. My dad is always telling me to push through it.
SJ: What do you like better, the sprints or the hurdles?
Norman: I’d have to say the hurdles are my favorite. Sprinting is more natural. I’ve worked really hard at hurdles, and there’s a lot of technique and everything. It feels more earned.
SJ: You play on the Lady Panthers basketball team and run track. If you were going to add another sport, what would it be?
Norman: If I were going to add a sport I’d play golf. My dad was a really good golfer when he was younger and played in college. We could play together and have fun. I really like individual sports, and golfing is something you can do by yourself.
SJ: What goals did you set for the season?
Norman: My goal for the 100 was to run a 12.5. I’ve done that, and I’ve changed it. Now 12.3 is my goal. In the 300 hurdles I want to get a 45 as low as I can, 45.4 or 45.6. In the 200 my goal is run it in 25.5. My other goals are to get another state title in the 300 hurdles, and qualifying for the Junior Olympics is a really big goal for me.
SJ: How much time are you able to spend on track?
Norman: A lot. I pretty much run every day. Monday through Friday I run for 2 to 2½ hours a day, and I run for an hour, an hour and half on Saturday and Sunday.
