Last year, Katie Norman finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at the KHSAA Class 1A State Track and Field Championships.

Last week, Norman jumped to the front of the finish line, winning the 300 hurdles at state in a personal best time of 47.91 seconds.

For her accomplishment, Norman has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Norman also competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes last week at state, finishing ninth in the 100 and 22nd in the 200.

Norman, a sophomore at Frankfort High, is a member of the FHS girls basketball team and Beta Club.

She is the daughter of Deron and Lee Norman.

State Journal: You’ve run the 100-meter hurdles in the past. How did you decide to focus on the 300 hurdles this season?

Norman: Last year was the first year I’d ever run it (300 hurdles), and I just took to it really quickly. I really liked how fast I was picking things up about it last year, and this year when we started out I wanted to focus on it more. I felt like I could place higher in it.

SJ: What do you like about running hurdles, and what do you like about running sprints?

Norman: I really like how in my mind they’re not that different. In the 300 I have to go all out and just run through the hurdles, and in sprinting I’m giving it everything I have for that time. They’re not that different to me, but I still have to hurdle. That makes it more difficult, but I like it a lot better.

SJ: What goals did you have coming into the season?

Norman: In the 100 I really wanted to break 13 (seconds), and I finally did it with a PR of 12.9. In the 200 I wanted to be consistently in the low 27s or high 26s. I didn’t really do that, but I didn’t run the 200 much this season because I started to focus a lot more on the 300 hurdles. In the 300 I was trying to get to 48 and 47 seconds. My PR at the end of last season was 50.2. At the beginning of the season I broke 50, and then I got to 49. I was trying to keep improving my time. I wanted to get stronger to make me more competitive with people older than me.

SJ: How did you feel before the 300 hurdles race at state?

Norman: I was pretty nervous, and I was giving myself false confidence. I was saying to myself, “you can do this, you can win this.” I guess it worked, but it wasn’t real. I was nervous, but that got me more focused, so that was a good mindset for me.

SJ: If you were going to add one more sport to your schedule, what would it be and why?

Norman: I would probably pick up soccer because people are always telling me I would be good at it. Plus my best friend plays, and I’d want to play with her.

