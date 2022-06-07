Last year, Katie Norman finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at the KHSAA Class 1A State Track and Field Championships.
Last week, Norman jumped to the front of the finish line, winning the 300 hurdles at state in a personal best time of 47.91 seconds.
For her accomplishment, Norman has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Norman also competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes last week at state, finishing ninth in the 100 and 22nd in the 200.
Norman, a sophomore at Frankfort High, is a member of the FHS girls basketball team and Beta Club.
She is the daughter of Deron and Lee Norman.
State Journal: You’ve run the 100-meter hurdles in the past. How did you decide to focus on the 300 hurdles this season?
Norman: Last year was the first year I’d ever run it (300 hurdles), and I just took to it really quickly. I really liked how fast I was picking things up about it last year, and this year when we started out I wanted to focus on it more. I felt like I could place higher in it.
SJ: What do you like about running hurdles, and what do you like about running sprints?
Norman: I really like how in my mind they’re not that different. In the 300 I have to go all out and just run through the hurdles, and in sprinting I’m giving it everything I have for that time. They’re not that different to me, but I still have to hurdle. That makes it more difficult, but I like it a lot better.
SJ: What goals did you have coming into the season?
Norman: In the 100 I really wanted to break 13 (seconds), and I finally did it with a PR of 12.9. In the 200 I wanted to be consistently in the low 27s or high 26s. I didn’t really do that, but I didn’t run the 200 much this season because I started to focus a lot more on the 300 hurdles. In the 300 I was trying to get to 48 and 47 seconds. My PR at the end of last season was 50.2. At the beginning of the season I broke 50, and then I got to 49. I was trying to keep improving my time. I wanted to get stronger to make me more competitive with people older than me.
SJ: How did you feel before the 300 hurdles race at state?
Norman: I was pretty nervous, and I was giving myself false confidence. I was saying to myself, “you can do this, you can win this.” I guess it worked, but it wasn’t real. I was nervous, but that got me more focused, so that was a good mindset for me.
SJ: If you were going to add one more sport to your schedule, what would it be and why?
Norman: I would probably pick up soccer because people are always telling me I would be good at it. Plus my best friend plays, and I’d want to play with her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.