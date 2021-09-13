In a season of big matches, Frankfort’s boys soccer team had another one Saturday.

The Panthers, winners of this year’s Capital City Classic and 11th Region All “A” Classic, hosted South Oldham at Sower Soccer Complex.

Both teams were ranked in the top 15 in the state in the latest MaxPreps rankings, but Frankfort dominated.

FHS never trailed and won 4-2. Tyron Reynolds scored two goals in the match, and he is this week’s Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the season, Reynolds has eight goals and seven assists for the 11-1-1 Panthers.

Reynolds, a senior, has been playing soccer since he was in the third grade, and he plays club soccer with Kings Hammer Bluegrass.

Reynolds is the son of Tiffany Dawson and Troy Reynolds.

State Journal: What do you like about soccer?

Reynolds: Scoring goals.

SJ: If you were going to play another sport, what would it be?

Reynolds: Probably basketball. I used to play it, but I gave it up when I got to high school.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Reynolds: Probably going to State Cup with my club team last year. It was the first time I’d ever gone.

SJ: What do you see as the strength of this year’s team?

Reynolds: Just our chemistry. We’ve all been playing together for a while, and we’ve known each other for a while. We’ve been planning for this season, adding pieces to the team.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Reynolds: Play college soccer and study psychology.

