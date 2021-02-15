Frankfort High’s Jackson Twombly has been on a tear this season, scoring 30 or more points in four games for the Panther basketball team.
That included 32 points in FHS’ 86-59 win over Portland Christian last week that capped a six-game winning streak for the Panthers.
Twombly has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
A 6-6 junior post player, Twombly scored a season-high 41 points against Paris on Feb. 5.
The Panthers played at Bullitt Central Saturday and lost 71-68 on a last-second shot. Twombly had 24 points in the game.
He’s Frankfort’s leading scorer, averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 59.6% from the field, making 109 shots out of 183 attempts through 11 games.
He also averages nine rebounds per game.
Twombly has received offers from Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg and Bryant & Stratton College, a junior college in Ohio.
Twombly is the son of Teddi and Jack Twombly.
State Journal: How hard was it not having summer basketball and a shortened preseason?
Twombly: It was tough, but all our coaches got us in the best shape possible for the season.
SJ: How much work did you do on your own during the preseason?
Twombly: I did a lot. I worked out two or three times a day and lifted weights once a day five or six days a week, trying to get better.
SJ: What goals did you set for yourself coming into the season?
Twombly: I wanted to be one of the best rebounders and scorers on the team. I want us to be one of the best teams in the district and the region, and I want to help us do that.
SJ: How do you think the team is progressing this year?
Twombly: I feel like we’re progressing. We started 1-4, and then we had a six-game winning streak. I know a lot of people don’t believe this, but I think this could be one of the best teams we’ve had here the last few years even though we’ve had some pretty good teams.
SJ: What are the team’s expectations for this year?
Twombly: We want to get a three-peat in the district. If we get that, then try to win as many games as we can in the region. I know everyone says they want to go to state, and I feel like we could.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.