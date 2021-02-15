Frankfort High’s Jackson Twombly has been on a tear this season, scoring 30 or more points in four games for the Panther basketball team.

That included 32 points in FHS’ 86-59 win over Portland Christian last week that capped a six-game winning streak for the Panthers.

Twombly has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

A 6-6 junior post player, Twombly scored a season-high 41 points against Paris on Feb. 5.

The Panthers played at Bullitt Central Saturday and lost 71-68 on a last-second shot. Twombly had 24 points in the game.

He’s Frankfort’s leading scorer, averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 59.6% from the field, making 109 shots out of 183 attempts through 11 games.

He also averages nine rebounds per game.

Twombly has received offers from Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg and Bryant & Stratton College, a junior college in Ohio.

Twombly is the son of Teddi and Jack Twombly.

State Journal: How hard was it not having summer basketball and a shortened preseason?

Twombly: It was tough, but all our coaches got us in the best shape possible for the season.

SJ: How much work did you do on your own during the preseason?

Twombly: I did a lot. I worked out two or three times a day and lifted weights once a day five or six days a week, trying to get better.

SJ: What goals did you set for yourself coming into the season?

Twombly: I wanted to be one of the best rebounders and scorers on the team. I want us to be one of the best teams in the district and the region, and I want to help us do that.

SJ: How do you think the team is progressing this year?

Twombly: I feel like we’re progressing. We started 1-4, and then we had a six-game winning streak. I know a lot of people don’t believe this, but I think this could be one of the best teams we’ve had here the last few years even though we’ve had some pretty good teams.

SJ: What are the team’s expectations for this year?

Twombly: We want to get a three-peat in the district. If we get that, then try to win as many games as we can in the region. I know everyone says they want to go to state, and I feel like we could.

