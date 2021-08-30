083121.AthleteWeek-Vermillion_Jim Hopper.JPG

Frankfort's Ethan Vermillion is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo by Jim Hopper)

Frankfort High’s boys soccer team wrapped up the Capital City Classic championship Saturday night with a 4-0 win over Western Hills.

The Panthers went 3-0 in the tournament, winning 3-1 against Franklin County and 9-1 against Anderson County.

In those three games, FHS senior Ethan Vermillion tallied five goals, including three against WHHS for a hat trick, and one assist.

For his performance, Vermillion has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the season, Vermillion has scored a team-high 13 goals, and he also has three assists.

Frankfort (6-1-1) is hosting the 11th Region All “A” Classic this week at the Sower Soccer Complex, taking on today’s Lexington Christian-Model winner in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. The final is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. The tournament schedule could be altered because of rain.

Vermillion is the son of Kyra and Nathan Dailey.

State Journal: Has this year’s team lived up to or exceeded expectations?

Vermillion: I think we’re living up to expectations as of right now. We still need to improve when we play bigger games this season.

SJ: What do you see as the strengths of this year’s team?

Vermillion: Passing, and I think we have super good chemistry because we’re all really close friends.

SJ: What did you do this summer to get ready for soccer?

Vermillion: I attended Echlon Talent (a camp he was invited to attend), and I played on a summer team (Kings Hammer FC).

SJ: Right now you’re the team’s top scorer, but what do you see as your role on the team?

Vermillion: To be a leader and create plays.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Vermillion: To play college (soccer) somewhere.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription