Ellie Bevington has been playing on Franklin County’s tennis team for three years.

Now a freshman, Bevington has moved from doubles to No. 2 singles this season, and last week she won both her matches against Great Crossing and Madison Southern.

For her accomplishment, Bevington has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Bevington, who has a 4.0 grade point average, is also on the FCHS girls golf team.

“I’ve been playing (tennis) in my neighborhood the past nine years,” she said. “This year I play the No. 2 singles for my team and have loved switching from doubles to singles.”

The FCHS girls tennis team is coached by Scott True.

Bevington is the daughter of Dan Bevington and Rachelle Bevington.

State Journal: Which do you like better, golf or tennis, and why?

Bevington: I could never pick between golf and tennis because they are both so different, which is why I love them both. With golf I am playing against myself to get my lowest score. With tennis I get a different opponent each match, which keeps me challenged and makes me love the game.

SJ: How often do you play tennis during the off season?

Bevington: During the off season I enjoy getting lessons in my neighborhood and going out to play with my mom and sister.

SJ: What expectations did you have for the season when it started?

Bevington: When the season started I made it a goal to make the No. 2 singles spot on my team. With the help of my amazing coach, I have battled through some very tough matches and met some very amazing people through the experience.

SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Bevington: Though it has been hard to participate in other school activities due to COVID-19, I have thankfully pushed myself to join my school’s Key Club, French Club. Student Council and Chess Club. I am beyond thankful for my teachers who help organize these groups, and I can’t wait for the amazing opportunities that are ahead.

SJ: Coach True said you’re a 4.0 student. How do you balance school and athletics?

Bevington: School comes before everything. However, I am a very organized and scheduled person, and that is the key to being able to balance it all.

