Ben Bevington’s high school golf career is nearing its end, but the Franklin County senior is finishing strong.
Bevington was named runner-up for Player of the Year in the Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference, and he earned first team all-conference honors.
For his accomplishments, Bevington has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Bevington has a 35.7 stroke average for nine holes, and his 18-hole stroke average is 77.
He hit his first hole-in-one during the Flyers’ match against Great Crossing Aug. 9 at Juniper Hill. FCHS won that match with a score of 149 and broke the Warhawks’ 21-match winning streak.
Bevington is the son of Dinah and John Bevington.
State Journal: How did you get started playing golf?
Bevington: I’ve been around golf most of my life, and I grew up next to a golf course. I played baseball my whole life, but when I was in the eighth grade a friend asked if I wanted to try out for the golf team with him, so I did. Coach (Kevin) Hall has been so good about it. I love it. I’ve grown up with it, and in the last couple years I’ve made some improvement.
SJ: What do you like about the sport?
Bevington: I enjoy it, and I like that you play as an individual, but it’s also a team sport. You want to play well for the team and help them win, and you also want to do well for yourself, with all the practicing and playing, to see it pay off.
SJ: Did you set any goals for this season?
Bevington: Last year I was second-team all-conference, and this year I was runner-up for Player of the Year and I made first-team all conference. I wanted my nine-hole stroke average to be 36 or lower, and in the Hilen Cup (played Monday and Tuesday) I want to take first place in that. We’ve had some big conference wins this year.
SJ: Do you play any other sports, and which is your favorite?
Bevington: I play tennis as well. I enjoy golf, and I grew up playing baseball, but I grew up around tennis too. Last year was my first to play (for FCHS) and I plan to play this year, but golf is my favorite.
SJ: Tell me about your hole-in-one.
Bevington: It was on No. 3 in the Great Crossing match. I used a 9-iron. I just wrote an essay about it. We had to write about something memorable or a major accomplishment, and this is something I’ll remember the rest of my life. There was a little wind up there. I hit it a little to the right, but everything slopes right. It was off the green, bounced on and rolled right in. I didn’t know what to do.
