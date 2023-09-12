Ben Bevington’s high school golf career is nearing its end, but the Franklin County senior is finishing strong.

Bevington was named runner-up for Player of the Year in the Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference, and he earned first team all-conference honors.

081623.Sideline-FC Ben Bevington_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Ben Bevington is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

