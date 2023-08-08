Franklin County’s girls golf team has gotten off to a fast start this season, and so has Lady Flyer Emerson Bowling.
Bowling shot a career low round of 74 Friday, and FCHS placed fourth as a team at the Lady Scottie Invitational in Glasgow.
For her accomplishment, Bowling has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Before Friday, Bowling’s career low round was 77.
Bowling, who will be an eighth-grader at Elkhorn Middle when school starts Wednesday, has been playing golf for four years.
Last year she played in the middle school state tournament after shooting the low individual score of 36 (for nine holes) at the Northern Kentucky middle school regional.
The Lady Flyers have played in six tournaments so far this year and have placed no worse than fourth. They won the Model Invitational with a score of 310.
Bowling is the daughter of Dr. Timothy Bowling and Tiffany Bowling.
State Journal: How did you get started playing golf?
Bowling: My dad introduced me to golf when I was nine. I began playing on the junior league team at Frankfort Country Club and fell in love with it!
SJ: What do you like about golf?
Bowling: I like meeting new people when I play in tournaments and building new friendships. I’ve also had the opportunity to travel out of state to compete at a national level, and I’ve met friends from other parts of the United States.
SJ: Where have you made the most improvement in your game since last year?
Bowling: I’ve made the most improvement in improving the accuracy of my irons. This has allowed me to lower my score.
SJ: How did it feel playing Friday’s round? What was working well for you?
Bowling: It felt absolutely amazing! Everything was working and I had so much fun. I was shocked when I added up my score at the end of the round and realized that I shot a 74, my career low. I will always remember that round!
SJ: What do you like best about this year’s team?
Bowling: Our team is pretty awesome! Everyone is working extremely hard and putting in extra time on the range and course. We have an amazing group of girls and we all get along so well. We spent last weekend in a lake house on Barren River Lake. We had so much fun and laughed nonstop. We even jumped in the lake for a night swim. We also have two amazing coaches. Coach (Carmello) Benassi and Coach (Fred) Mattingly are extremely dedicated to our team. I can’t wait to see how far we make it this year.
