Franklin County’s girls golf team has gotten off to a fast start this season, and so has Lady Flyer Emerson Bowling.

Bowling shot a career low round of 74 Friday, and FCHS placed fourth as a team at the Lady Scottie Invitational in Glasgow.

2022 FCHS Lady Flyers Golf Team

Franklin County's Emerson Bowling is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (David Hargis photo)

