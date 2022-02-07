Nevaeh Carter has been a jack of all trades for Franklin County’s girls basketball team.

In last week’s two wins over Great Crossing and Dunbar, Carter had a total of 15 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and seven steals.

For her performance, Carter has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the season, Carter is the second leading scorer for the Lady Flyers at 11.5 points per game, and she’s the third-leading rebounder at 5.4 boards per game from her point guard spot.

Carter is shooting 53% from the field. She averaged 6.6 points last year.

Franklin County is 18-5 overall and 5-0 in the district going into tonight’s district game at Western Hills.

The Lady Flyers have won the 11th Region tournament the past two years.

Carter, a senior, is the daughter of Tiera Carter.

State Journal: Which do you like best, scoring, handing out assists or defense?

Carter: Defense because I have to move my feet and get my hands on the ball.

SJ: What do you see as your role on the team?

Carter: More like a helper, giving assists.

SJ: What part of your game did you work on the most over the summer?

Carter: My shooting. It was terrible last year, but it’s developed a lot.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Carter: Winning region and going to state.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Carter: I plan on playing basketball in college.

