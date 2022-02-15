New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County junior Andrew Chenault hit a buzzer-beating layup Friday against Frankfort, giving FCHS a 53-51 victory.

That shot capped a 21-point, 11-rebound performance for Chenault, who has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Franklin County's Andrew Chenault is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Chenault has an expanded role with the Flyers this season. He has played in 24 of the team’s 26 games, averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. Last year he appeared in 18 of 25 games and averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Flyers played at Madison Southern Tuesday and close out the regular season Thursday at Anderson County.

Chenault is the son of Andrew Chenault and Vicki Curtis.

State Journal: What do you see as your role on this year’s team?

Chenault: My role is to be part of the team, to come in and help the team win by playing my role with rebounds and putbacks.

SJ: How has this team gotten better as the season’s gone along?

Chenault: I think we’ve gotten better by being more trusting of each other with the ball.

SJ: If you were going to play another sport, what would it be?

Chenault: If I was going to pick up one sport it would probably be soccer. I used to play it when I was younger at the YMCA.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Chenault: My favorite sports memory is probably the Frankfort game because I’ve never had that experience (hitting a game-winning shot) before.

SJ: What do you like about basketball?

Chenault: The thing I like about basketball is it can help relieve my stress. It’s just something I love playing.

