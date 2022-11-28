This season, Franklin County senior Zack Claudio helped the Flyer offense in several ways.
Going into Friday’s game at Corbin, he had rushed for three touchdowns, caught four touchdown passes, and thrown the ball for four scores.
On Friday, he caught 10 passes for 169 yards, scoring on two of those passes as the Flyers matched Corbin touchdown for touchdown most of the game.
For his performance, Claudio has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Claudio played at wide receiver and defensive back this year, and he also played quarterback for three games after starting QB Gavin Hurst was injured early in the season.
Friday’s game at Corbin, won by the Redhounds, was the third straight Class 4A final four appearance by Franklin County.
Claudio is the son of Maria and Cruz Claudio.
State Journal: What was your mindset going into Friday’s game?
Claudio: Do whatever I needed to do as long as we came out with a win. That was my mindset the whole game, do whatever it takes.
SJ: Do you feel like anyone gave the team a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs?
Claudio: Not that many people. It was just the players, the coaching staff and our fans that thought we could. Statewide we didn’t get as much love as we’ve gotten in the past. Most people thought after the second round we’d go home. After we started 1-4 people wrote us off, and we kind of took it personal.
SJ: Was this a difficult season?
Claudio: It was pretty difficult, but we had to keep showing up and work hard to get better. There were a lot of things we had to go through that made us stronger. We had a lot of adversity we had to get over, and I think that’s what made us a team. Going through all that made us close.
SJ: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from playing high school football?
Claudio: I’d probably say when things get tough just push through because better days are ahead. When adversity comes, run through it. Don’t run away.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Claudio: I plan on playing college football. I just have to find the right school.
