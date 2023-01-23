New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County senior Zac Cox has long been a scoring threat for the Flyer basketball team, and he filled that role Friday night, pouring in a game-high 22 points as FCHS defeated Frankfort 70-37.

Franklin County's Zac Cox is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

For his performance, Cox has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

