Franklin County senior Zac Cox has long been a scoring threat for the Flyer basketball team, and he filled that role Friday night, pouring in a game-high 22 points as FCHS defeated Frankfort 70-37.
For his performance, Cox has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Cox is averaging 12.5 points for the Flyers this season to lead the team in that category.
The Flyers played at Shelby County Tuesday and host Western Hills for a district game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Cox, who took the supplemental COVID year, is in his fifth season playing varsity basketball for FCHS. He has received a scholarship offer from Midway University to run track.
Cox is the son of Daryl Smith and Amanda Smith.
State Journal: What kind of game were you expecting Friday?
Cox: A close game. I thought it would come down to the fourth quarter, and we’d have to win it in the fourth quarter.
SJ: How has your season gone so far?
Cox: It’s not the greatest year of mine, but I’ve been focusing more on track these days. I think as a team we can come together at the end and have a good year.
SJ: You’ve received a track offer from Midway. Is that something you’re interested in?
Cox: I’m thinking track instead of basketball in college. I’m just more interested in my body, and I’m interested in running, working out more and running.
SJ: Are schools recruiting you for track?
Cox: I haven’t run on a team in a couple years. I’ve been running for fun, and my times are pretty good. I decided track is what I want to do. I think it’s the best decision to get into college, and I hope to get more interest this track season.
SJ: Did you play any AAU basketball this summer?
Cox: Over the summer is when I really decided on track, so I didn’t play AAU. I just fell out of love for the game.
