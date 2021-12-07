Franklin County junior Zac Cox has had some high scoring games, but he set a career record Saturday when the Flyer basketball team won 65-61 at Nelson County.

Cox poured in 40 points, hitting eight 3-pointers out of 12 attempts, and he went 14-for-21 from the field.

For his performance, Cox has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Cox’s previous career high was 34 points. He led FCHS in scoring last year at 14.4 points per contest, and through three games this season he’s averaging 24.7 points.

Cox is the son of Daryl Smith and Amanda Smith.

State Journal: What was Saturday’s game like, and did you have any idea how many points you were scoring?

Cox: It was an intense game, close all the way through. I didn’t realize I was scoring that much. I knew it was probably around 30, but I didn’t know it was that much.

SJ: After losing several starters to graduation from last year’s team, how has your role on the team changed this season?

Cox: Personally I don’t think my role has changed, but our team is definitely going to have to change it up from what we lost last year. I’ll probably have to do more on the defensive side.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Cox: Probably going to the state championship game last year with the football team at UK. Not a lot of kids can say they went to a state championship game.

SJ: Who is your favorite basketball player?

Cox: LeBron James. I’ve been watching him since the Miami Heat. That was my favorite team when he played. That’s who I grew up watching.

SJ: What factored into your decision to use the COVID supplemental year and repeat your junior year?

Cox: Just to better my opportunity to go play college basketball and get an extra year under my belt before the real world.

