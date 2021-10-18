Franklin County’s football team extended its win streak to three games Friday with a 31-6 victory over Waggener.

In that game FCHS senior NaHavian Davis recorded 16 tackles (six solo, 10 assists) with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

For his performance, Davis has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the season, Davis has 49 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

The Flyers’ three-game winning streak all came at the expense of district opponents.

They followed three losses to Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County, all teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes.

FCHS will play at Central Friday for the regular-season district championship.

Davis, a defensive back, is the son of Shenell Davis and Nathan Davis.

State Journal: Offense tends to get more attention than defense. What do you like about playing defense?

Davis: I feel like it’s a mindset thing. I like coming in and making the hit, making the play that can change the team’s momentum, change the outcome of the game.

SJ: How has playing a tough schedule helped this year’s team?

Davis: It’s given us more confidence, and we’re peaking at the right time, especially with the post-season playoffs coming up.

SJ: What do you like about this year’s team?

Davis: I like the chemistry and the bond we all have. It’s not exactly the same as last year, but in a way it is. We’re like brothers. We all have each other’s backs, we all make sure we work hard. We lean on each other so we’ll get better each game. It’s a brotherhood.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Davis: Last year’s state championship game, just taking it all in and thinking about all the hard work we put in to get there. This year we’ll get there, and we’re going to win it.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Davis: I plan to go to college and play football, and probably go into business management and real estate.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription