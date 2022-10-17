Franklin County volleyball player Sophie Dufour is among the state’s leaders in kills.

In statewide statistics released by the KHSAA Monday, Dufour is 10th in the state with 418 kills, an average of nearly five kills per set. 

New Athlete of the Week logo
101922.AthleteWeek-Dufour_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Sophie Dufour is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription