Franklin County’s Sophie Dufour set a milestone recently, passing 1,000 kills in her high school career.
A junior, Dufour has 221 kills, 128 assists and 98 digs in 12 matches this season.
Dufour has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Flyers won the Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament Saturday at Lexington Catholic, beating Lexington Catholic 3-1 (19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22) in the semifinals and Harrison County 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-22) in the championship match.
FCHS took a 9-4 record into Tuesday’s match at Collins. Franklin County opens play in the Kentucky 2A state tournament Friday in Owensboro with a match against Logan County.
Dufour is the daughter of Chris Schimmoeller and Joel Dufour.
State Journal: How has the team improved since your freshman season?
Dufour: It’s been really fun. We’ve been getting a lot better at the basics. We have more control of our passing, and we’re getting a lot more tips. This year we’re more able to keep volleys going, and we’re able to capitalize on that.
SJ: What does reaching a milestone like 1,000 kills mean to you?
Dufour: For me it’s a big deal, but I definitely think I can go much higher. I’d like to have 2,000 kills. It’s nice to say I have 1,000 kills, but I want to go and see how far I can get.
SJ: How has your role as a leader changed since you joined the team?
Dufour: I’ve always been a leader on the team. I’ve been playing since my freshman year. This year we’ve clicked more as a team, and we have more fundamentals. We lean on each other and have a great bond. We’re playing more together.
SJ: What are some of the team’s strengths this season?
Dufour: We’re all very close, and we’ve been having some really good conversations so far about play and encouraging each other. It’s not just playing volleyball, we’re trying to understand each other as people too.
SJ: If you were going to play another sport, what would it be?
Dufour: Volleyball is so perfect for me because I don’t like to run into people. If there were another sport I’d play it would have to be close to tennis or something. It’s similar because you can hit the ball really hard.
