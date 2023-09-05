New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County’s Sophie Dufour set a milestone recently, passing 1,000 kills in her high school career.

A junior, Dufour has 221 kills, 128 assists and 98 digs in 12 matches this season.

090223.AthleteWeek-Dufour_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Sophie Dufour is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

