Franklin County’s baseball team played in the Wright Implement Spring Break Classic last week at Breckinridge County, going 3-1.
In those four games, junior Kaelin Farr had six hits, won one game as a starting pitcher and picked up a save in another game.
For his performance, Farr has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Going into Monday’s game with The Frankfort Christian Academy, Farr was batting .395, third best on the team, with 15 hits and 38 at-bats. He had four doubles, one triple and five RBI, and he had stolen nine bases in 10 attempts.
Farr pitched the first no-hitter of his career on March 18 when he blanked Nelson County 10-0 in a game that was called after five innings on the mercy rule.
In five innings of work against Nelson County, Farr had 11 strikeouts and gave up just two walks.
After last week’s games, Farr had pitched in six of the Flyers’ 11 games with four starts. He had a 1.02 earned run average, having given up three earned runs in 20.2 innings of work. He also had 29 strikeouts and 2-1 record with one save.
Farr is the son of Brad and Kristen Farr.
State Journal: How long have you been playing baseball?
Farr: I’ve been playing since I was 4. I started out with T-ball and worked my way up. I basically dropped every other sport. I’ve been doing this for so long, and I have a love for it.
SJ: Which do you like better, pitching or hitting?
Farr: I think pitching more just because I’m more in control of the game. It’s better for me, and I think I help my teammates out more if I’m pitching on the mound than with my hitting ability.
SJ: Do you play with a travel team in the summer, and what did you work on during the offseason?
Farr: I play for the Kentucky Canes. In the offseason, this fall I went to PPL (Pitching Performance Lab in Lexington), and that helped. I worked on getting stronger and I worked on my stuff.
SJ: What other sports have you played?
Farr: I ran cross country for a little while, and that’s the last sport I gave up. I played soccer when I was really young and basketball has always been one sport I played.
SJ: Were you nervous during your no-hitter, and how did your teammates react in the dugout?
Farr: It was funny because I hurt my arm before the game. I got hit by a pitch the game before, and I wasn’t sure I was going to pitch. Coach (Deron) McDonald told me I could pitch. I was already confident in myself because I really wanted to pitch, but I was really confident all the way though the game. They say you’re not supposed to say “hey, you have a no-hitter going,” because it’ll jinx it, so no one said it, but everyone was like it’s kind of happening. They were supportive.
