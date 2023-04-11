Franklin County’s baseball team played in the Wright Implement Spring Break Classic last week at Breckinridge County, going 3-1.

In those four games, junior Kaelin Farr had six hits, won one game as a starting pitcher and picked up a save in another game.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription