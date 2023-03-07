The season ended for Franklin County’s girls basketball team a little sooner than many fans expected, but sophomore Juliana Frazee had a standout performance in the final game of the season.

Frazee scored 21 points, shooting 61.5% from the field and hitting all five of her free throws as the Lady Flyers staged a furious rally before losing to Lexington Catholic 61-59 in the 11th Region tournament semifinals.

Franklin County's Juliana Frazee is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Caleb Frazee photo)

