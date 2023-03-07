The season ended for Franklin County’s girls basketball team a little sooner than many fans expected, but sophomore Juliana Frazee had a standout performance in the final game of the season.
Frazee scored 21 points, shooting 61.5% from the field and hitting all five of her free throws as the Lady Flyers staged a furious rally before losing to Lexington Catholic 61-59 in the 11th Region tournament semifinals.
For her performance, Frazee has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
A post player, Frazee shot 57% from the field this season while averaging 9.8 points per game.
She began playing basketball at Peaks Mill Elementary in the fourth grade, and she started playing for FCHS in the seventh grade.
Frazee is the daughter of Mike and Beth Frazee.
State Journal: What did you like best about this year's team?
Frazee: I really liked how as a team we overcame many obstacles that were thrown at us and we never gave up. I also like how eager our team is to become better to make another run in the 2023- 2024 season.
SJ: How did your game improve over the course of the season?
Frazee: This year was our first year where we had a lot of height, so I really had to work on being able to be in the game in a different position than I'm used to. I really focused on my free throws and finishing better in the paint.
SJ: Do you play any other sports? If you were going to add a sport, what would it be and why?
Frazee: In the past I did play softball for many years, so if I were going to play another sport, it would probably have to be softball just because of the bonds and memories I made in those years of playing.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Frazee: My favorite sports memory was having the opportunity of playing in the Sweet 16 with my team.
SJ: What other groups are you involved in at school or in the community?
Frazee: I am involved in FCA, Beta Club, and I’m a member of the student ministry at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.