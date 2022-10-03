Franklin County senior Gilead Galloway has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Flyer football team this season, and that came in handy Friday at North Oldham.

New Athlete of the Week logo

Galloway rushed for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and ran back a kickoff return for another score as FCHS won 38-20.

100522.AthleteWeek-Galloway_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Gilead Galloway is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Nick Moore photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription