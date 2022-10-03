Franklin County senior Gilead Galloway has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Flyer football team this season, and that came in handy Friday at North Oldham.
Galloway rushed for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and ran back a kickoff return for another score as FCHS won 38-20.
For his performance, Galloway has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
The win over North Oldham was the Flyers’ second in a row as they improved to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Galloway had 98 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving in the game.
FCHS ended a three-game losing streak with a 42-19 win in its district opener over Shelby County on Sept. 23. Those losses came to Corbin, Woodford County and Ballard. The team’s other loss was the season opener against Scott County.
On the season, Galloway has rushed for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and he has 313 yards in receptions with three touchdowns.
Galloway has also scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns, and on defense he has 23 tackles with one tackle for loss.
The Flyers have a bye week this week, and they return to play Oct. 14 at Waggener.
Galloway is the son of Kim Galloway and Jerry Galloway.
State Journal: What do you see as your role on this year’s team?
Galloway: I feel like I’m a leader on the team.
SJ: How did the early season schedule prepare the team for district play?
Galloway: The early season schedule was hard, which let us know what we have to do to win the district.
SJ: How did the losing streak affect you and the team?
Galloway: The losing streak just made us hungry to get back to where we want to be as a team.
SJ: Did you set any personal goals before the season?
Galloway: I set a goal for me to have at least 1,000 all-purpose yards.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Galloway: My plan after graduation is to play college football.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.