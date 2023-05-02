New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County’s Jacob Golson had a big week at the plate last week as the Flyer baseball team went 4-0 to improve to 14-9.

For his accomplishment, Golson has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

050323.Athlete Week-Golson_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Jacob Golson is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

