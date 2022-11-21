Franklin County senior Carson Greenwell has been playing football for just five years, but he’s been an integral part of the Flyers’ success.
Greenwell has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
In his third year starting at center, Greenwell has been named to the all-district team for Class 4A District 4 by the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association.
The Flyers will play in the Class 4A semifinals Friday at Corbin. In its last two games, Franklin County’s offense has scored a combined 89 points against teams that had a combined 22-1 record before playing FCHS.
Greenwell is the son of Kate McCane and Russ Greenwell.
State Journal: What do you like about playing on the offensive line?
Greenwell: I just like being the leader, moving people from one place to another to allow our running backs to score.
SJ: Does it bother you that the offensive line doesn’t get much attention?
Greenwell: I don’t care about attention. I just like winning and doing my job.
SJ: How have you seen the team change this year?
Greenwell: We all have a really good connection. We’ve gone through some rough times, but everyone kept coming back, working hard, and we knew our goal was within reach.
SJ: Did you ever doubt this year’s team could reach the final four?
Greenwell: No. I knew we were a young team with a lot of different pieces. We’ve had three different quarterbacks this season. We have a lot of young guys on defense, and people have had to play different positions, but I knew once everyone got in the groove and were in the mode, we could reach this point.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Greenwell: I plan to play college football and get a degree in business. (Greenwell hasn’t decided where he’ll attend college.)
