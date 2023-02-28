New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County sophomore Leia Hogan came up big for the Lady Flyer basketball team in the 41st District tournament championship game.

Hogan scored 22 points as FCHS defeated Great Crossing 61-53 to win its 10th straight district championship, and Hogan was named the tournament’s MVP.

030123.AthleteWeek-Hogan_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Leia Hogan is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

