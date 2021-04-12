Franklin County’s girls basketball team ended its season where it was predicted to when the season began, but the road to the state tournament was not an easy one.
FCHS junior Shauvi Kennedy tallied 19 points as the Lady Flyers went 1-1 at the state tournament, and she has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Kennedy had nine points, two steals and two rebounds in FCHS’ 55-50 overtime win in its opener against South Laurel, and she went 4-for-8, including 2-for-4 behind the arc, to finish with 10 points in the 53-35 quarterfinal loss to Anderson County. She also had three steals in that game.
Kennedy is also a member of the Franklin County track team, and in 2019, she was a member of FCHS’ Class 2A state championship 4x100-meter relay team with Brooklynn Miles, Laken Ellis and Bria Wilson. There was no track season in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Kennedy is the daughter of LeTrice Kennedy.
State Journal: Now that you’ve had a few days since the tournament ended, how do you feel about this year’s basketball season?
Kennedy: I feel like it was a good season. With everything we had to deal with, getting to the state tournament was an accomplishment for us, and we made it farther than we did last year.
SJ: Was the season difficult because of COVID issues?
Kennedy: It was very hard. We were out for a month and a couple days (under COVID quarantine). I tried to stay in shape by being outside running and watching what I eat.
SJ: What do you like about playing defense?
Kennedy: I like playing defense because I like pressuring the ball and turning defense into offense.
SJ: Which sport do you like better, track or basketball?
Kennedy: I like track better because it’s more of an individual sport, and if I lose I’m only letting myself down. With basketball I like the competitiveness and how every individual has her strength and we put that together.
SJ: What did you like best about this year’s basketball team?
Kennedy: I liked the bonds that were created and how we didn’t let COVID stop us. It made us work harder to get where we wanted to be.
