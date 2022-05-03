Last year, when Franklin County’s Shauvi Kennedy finished third in the 100-meter dash at the Class 2A state track and field championships, she ran a personal record of 12.43 seconds in the event.

Kennedy, a senior, set another PR last week, winning the 100-meter dash in 12.42 seconds at the Bryan Station all-comers meet.

On Saturday she shattered that record, setting a PR of 12.26 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Brother Borgia/Coach Cooper Invitational in Louisville.

For her accomplishment, Kennedy has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Kennedy finished second to Brianna Brown of New Albany High School (Indiana) by 4/100ths of a second.

Kennedy runs the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x100-meter relay.

She is the daughter of LeTrice Kennedy.

State Journal: What goals did you set for this season?

Kennedy: Really just to go hard and just have fun. I just want to have fun the rest of the season, especially with it being my senior season. And obviously I wanted to set a PR.

SJ: Which is your favorite event and why?

Kennedy: I’d probably have to say the 4x1, mainly because it’s a group effort. When all of us are running together it’s more fun.

SJ: How did you improve since last season?

Kennedy: Really just by being more focused, taking care of my body, being more focused in practice and really cracking down on what I need to do.

SJ: If you could add an event in track and field, what would it be?

Kennedy: I’d probably like to try the high jump. My brother (Trivi) used to do the high jump, and I watched him accomplish what he did.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Kennedy: I want to go to college, but I’m undecided about where I want to run at. I’ll definitely be working and making some money.

