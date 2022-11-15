Franklin County senior Peyton Ledford is having a pretty good fall.
A linebacker on the football team, Ledford has verbally committed to play football for Army. He’s also a Heisman High School scholarship school winner, an honor that recognizes outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and community service.
On Friday he had 10 tackles and scored a touchdown as the Flyers defeated Spencer County in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
For his achievements, Ledford has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Ledford has a total of 82 tackles this season with 16.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He’s also rushed for two touchdowns from his fullback position.
Ledford is the son of Kristy Schaffer and Dennis Ledford, the Flyers’ defensive coordinator.
State Journal: How did you decide on attending Army?
Ledford: The reason I decided on Army is because it creates opportunities after football. It helps you use football to set yourself up for life. You can do so many things if you get a degree from West Point. Football is going to end sometime and you’re going to need a degree and an education, and I don’t think you can find a better place than West Point.
SJ: How important was it to you to go DI?
Ledford: That’s been the dream my whole life. At the same time, I love football and would play somewhere else. A free education is a free education. If I didn’t go DI I’d be disappointed, but I’d use that opportunity.
SJ: Did you ever doubt this season that the team would reach the regional championship game?
Ledford: I’m going to be honest. I didn’t know if we’d get here. I didn’t doubt it, but I didn’t know if we’d do it, but as the year went on and everyone kept coming back, I knew our hard work would pay off, and fortunately we saw that Friday. We can’t be satisfied. We have to take it one week at a time.
SJ: What do you see as your role on the team?
Ledford: I see my role as being a leader. I’m a vocal leader, and I hold my teammates accountable to help them be the best version of themselves.
SJ: Is it difficult playing for your father?
Ledford: It’s a blessing and a curse. It’s hard to get away from football and practice because you’re talking about it a home, and it’s a blessing because it helps me be a better player. My dad has so much knowledge of the game, I’m blessed. My dad can be hard on me, but he does that because he wants the best for me. As I’ve grown up and matured, I’ve realized that.
