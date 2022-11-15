New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County senior Peyton Ledford is having a pretty good fall.

A linebacker on the football team, Ledford has verbally committed to play football for Army. He’s also a Heisman High School scholarship school winner, an honor that recognizes outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and community service.

111622.AthleteWeek-Ledford_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Peyton Ledford is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

