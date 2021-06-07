Franklin County’s Taylor Manley won two individual events and was on a winning relay team at last week’s Class 2A Region 4 track & field meet.

For her performance, Manley has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Manley won the long jump and triple jump at the regional meet, and she was on the winning 4x100-meter relay team with Laken Ellis, Bria Wilson and Shauvi Kennedy.

Manley, who graduated from FCHS last month, moved to Kentucky from Indiana after her freshman year of high school, and she has been a member of the FCHS track team and girls soccer team the past three years.

Manley is the daughter of Steve Manley and Robin Costoplos.

State Journal: Which do you like better, field or running events?

Manley: Field events. I think it’s just I feel the progression more. It clicks with me more than running does. It just feels right.

SJ: What do you like about soccer?

Manley: I like the team feeling. I’m a big team person, and I like having people around to support you. I get to be a leader as the goalie, but it’s important having a team to support me and me supporting them back.

SJ: What’s your favorite sports memory?

Manley: For me it’s the time before practice or on our way to a game or meet, talking and getting hyped, getting prepared to go out and do our best.

SJ: What’s the biggest difference between the triple jump and long jump?

Manley: The biggest difference for me is I had actually never heard of the triple jump until I moved to Kentucky. The other one is it has three steps so there’s a lot more technique than the long jump, and it’s a little harder on the body. You have to perfect it.

SJ: What are your future plans?

Manley: I plan to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for track and field.

