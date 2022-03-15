Franklin County’s Jhaven Meade made her presence known on defense last week at the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet Sixteen.
In the Lady Flyers’ first-round win over Henderson County, Meade had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to go along with seven points.
For her performance, she has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Meade recorded nine points and four rebounds in FCHS’ loss to Southwestern.
On the year, Meade, a post player, averaged 6.4 rebounds and five points per game for the 28-8 Lady Flyers. This was the third straight year Franklin County advanced to the state tournament.
Meade, a junior, is the daughter of Rebecca Meade.
State Journal: What did you see as your role on the team this year?
Meade: At the beginning of the year my role on the team was to go dominate in the post and score as much as I could, but I had a lot of trouble finishing around the basket, so by the end of the season I saw myself as more of a defensive asset.
SJ: What did you see as the team’s strength this year?
Meade: Defense. We played the best man-to-man defense. In the district and regional tournaments we didn’t play great offense, but we concentrated and played really good defense.
SJ: Did you expect this year’s team to advance to state?
Meade: I fully expected us to be right where we were, and we did it. Some people were saying we lost (Miss Basketball) Brooklynn (Miles), but Nevaeh Carter, our point guard this year, is just as talented.
SJ: How did the team deal with Friday’s loss?
Meade: Coach (Joey) Thacker talked to us after the game about our offense. Our offense couldn’t take us as far in that game.
SJ: How do you think next year’s team will fare?
Meade: I think there’s a good chance we could be in the running. We have the defense, but everyone has to work on offense. And losing (senior starters) Nevaeh and Patience (Laster), we’re going to be extremely young.
