Franklin County’s football team has played seven games this season, and junior running back Kaden Moorman has rushed for over 100 yards in five of them.

In Friday’s 41-7 win over North Oldham, Moorman rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

For his performance, Moorman has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the season, Moorman has rushed for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Flyers, with an upgraded pre-district schedule that included Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County, were 2-3 heading into district play.

FCHS has won its last two games, both district match-ups. The Flyers (4-3) have an open week this week but return to action Oct. 15 at home against Waggener, another district game.

Moorman, the son of Whitney Washington and Toma Washington, will announce his college decision Friday.

State Journal: The team played a tough early schedule. Do you think that’s helped with district games?

Moorman: I feel like the schedule has helped us build the team. It’s helped with a new quarterback, and we’ve seen a lot of things we wouldn’t have seen if we didn’t have the schedule we did.

SJ: What is your role on the team?

Moorman: My role is to uplift my teammates, go in there and be a workhorse, score and get hard-earned yards.

SJ: Did reaching the state championship game last year put pressure on this year’s team?

Moorman: We don’t feel a lot of pressure. We know what we can do, and we’re better than how we played early in the season.

SJ: Was making your college decision difficult, and how will you announce your decision?

Moorman: In the beginning it was a tough decision, but once I figured out what I wanted to do and what conference I wanted to play in, that made it easy. I’ll put it on Twitter and Instagram. I’ll have an announcement video. (The video will be released at 2 p.m. Friday.)

SJ: What are the goals for this year’s team?

Moorman: Our goals are to work harder, uplift each other, and go back to the state championship game and win it. Don’t leave it up to three points.

