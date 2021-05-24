Franklin County junior Bennett Myers has made a name for himself as a pitcher.
This year he’s making noise with his bat.
Last week, as Franklin County’s baseball team went 3-2, Myers went 7-for-16 with three doubles and six runs batted in.
For his performance, Myers has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Myers was hitting .500 on the season going into Monday’s game against Bryan Station.
He hasn’t pitched most of the season because of an issue with his shoulder, but he’s started two games in the last 10 days, going two innings each time as he stays within a set pitch count.
Myers has played summer and fall ball with the Kentucky Baseball Club since he was 11 years old, and he’s been named an all-American twice by Perfect Game.
Myers, who has verbally committed to Tennessee, is the son of James and Denise Myers.
State Journal: What do you like best about baseball?
Myers: I like that since I’ve been growing up it’s given me something to work for. I like the feeling of control I have when I’m pitching. I like the feel of how the game goes on my time when I’m pitching. I like how it’s a game of failure. I like how it’s a year-round thing, that you can play all the time. When it comes to high school, I like the bus rides on away games.
SJ: What do you mean about baseball being a game of failure?
Myers: You can get a hit three out of 10 times. If you’re doing that you’re failing 70% of the time, and you’re still considered a Hall of Famer.
SJ: How has rehab been going on your shoulder?
Myers: It’s going really good. It’s been a long time. At first we didn’t know what was wrong. I’ve been praying, and I’m thankful to God for this injury because it’s brought me closer to Him. It’s made me a better ball player and person, and I look at life from a really different standpoint. It’s just my arm that hurts; it’s not Stage 4 cancer or anything like that.
SJ: What is your injury?
Myers: The stabilizers in my (right) shoulder weren’t built up. My rotator cuff is really strong, and my range of motion is really good, but it’s like my shoulder was almost too loose. It’s getting better, and I’m building up the stabilizers in my shoulder.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Myers: Last fall when I pitched against the Evoshield Canes national team, class of 2022. I pitched against them at the Perfect Game headquarters in Florida and won 2-1. I had a perfect game through four innings and gave up three hits.
SJ: How have people reacted to you committing to Tennessee?
Myers: Let’s just say my family has said they’ll wear Tennessee gear as long as it’s not orange. My family has actually been very supportive, and they’re excited for me. Tennessee won the SEC East and is ranked fourth in the country. For the most part people have been congratulating me a lot. They’re happy for me. I’ve had a couple people say I’m not good enough to go there.
