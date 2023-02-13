New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County’s girls basketball team started February going 5-1 and building its record to 22-6.

Rachel Shropshire, the Lady Flyers’ leading scorer, has played a role in that run, and she has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

021523.AthleteWeek-Shropshire_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Rachel Shropshire is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

