Franklin County junior Baylee Spickard has made history.
Spickard has qualified for the KHSAA state bowling tournament, the first FCHS student to do so. This is the second year Franklin County has had a bowling team, and this is Spickard’s second year of competitive bowling.
For her accomplishment, she has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Spickard qualified for state by finishing third in the Region 7 tournament on Jan. 30 at Executive Bowl in Louisville. The top four bowlers advance to state.
Spickard bowled a 184, 172 and 199 for a 555 series during qualifying for the top eight at the regional tournament. She went into the top eight as the No. 2 seed, where she bowled two more games and finished as the third seed with an 890. The tournament then went into a stepladder bracket where she finished third.
Spickard, who was named to the all-region team for the second year in a row, competes in the state tournament Wednesday at Kingpin Lanes in Louisville.
Spickard is the daughter of Tracy and Donnie Spickard.
State Journal: How did you become interested in bowling?
Spickard: A lot of my family members have been bowlers in the past. My grandmother, uncle and aunt on my dad’s side all bowled competitively, so it was always something that I did for fun, but when we started the team last year I started bowling competitively.
SJ: You're on the bowling and softball teams. What do you like about each sport?
Spickard: I love that each sport challenges me in different ways. I also love the bond that I have formed with my teammates in both sports.
SJ: How were your nerves at the regional tournament?
Spickard: Knowing that only the top four bowlers go to state, I was nervous, but those nerves helped me push myself to try and bowl the best that I possibly could.
SJ: What goals did you set for bowling season?
Spickard: I had a number of goals I set for this season. The first being simply to improve, which I accomplished; I raised my average by about 20 points this season. Another goal was to make it to the postseason. I accomplished that as well, and it is such an honor to be able to represent my team and my school at the state tournament. Lastly, my third goal was to be a leader for my team. There were a lot of new bowlers this year, and I wanted to do whatever I could to help them improve and to help them find the same passion for the sport that I have.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Spickard: Besides the bowling team, I am a member of the softball team, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and student council.
