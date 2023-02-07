New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County junior Baylee Spickard has made history.

Spickard has qualified for the KHSAA state bowling tournament, the first FCHS student to do so. This is the second year Franklin County has had a bowling team, and this is Spickard’s second year of competitive bowling.

020823.AthleteWeek-B Spickard_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Baylee Spickard is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

