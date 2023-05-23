Jeremy walters crop.jpg

Franklin County's Jeremy Walters is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County’s Jeremy Walters made the move to everyday starter for the Flyer baseball team this year, and he responded with a solid season that placed him among the team’s top hitters.

New Athlete of the Week logo

Walters was named to the 41st District all-tournament team last week, going 3-for-5 from the plate in two games with one RBI and two stolen bases.

052423.AthleteWeek-Walters_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Jeremy Walters is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription