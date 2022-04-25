Franklin County’s softball team hosted the Capital City Showcase over the weekend, posting a 2-2 record and placing fifth.

Sophomore catcher Rylee Warner came up big for the Lady Flyers, going 10-for-11 at the plate with a home run, a triple, three doubles and seven runs batted in.

For her performance, Warner has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

On the season, Warner is hitting .615. She’s ranked 20th in the state in doubles with 10, and she’s 15th in slugging percentage at 1.133.

She plays travel ball with MOJO 224 Abernathy out of Tennessee.

Warner is the daughter of Rena Warner and Jerel Warner.

State Journal: Did you set any goals this season?

Warner: Just have a higher on-base percentage and hit higher than I did last year. (Warner batted .467 in 2021.)

SJ: When did you start playing softball, and why did you stick with the sport?

Warner: I was five or six years old. I don’t know; it’s like my life.

SJ: What do you like about playing catcher?

Warner: When I started playing, I thought catcher got the most attention on the field. I like being in command.

SJ: You’re 15th in the state in slugging percentage. When you go to the plate, what are you looking for? Getting on base or extra base hits?

Warner: RBIs.

SJ: What do you like about playing a team sport?

Warner: The people and the families.

