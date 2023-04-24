Franklin County’s Rylee Warner has been hitting for average this softball season, but she ramped up the power last week.
In five games, Warner went 11-for-15 for a .733 average with four home runs, two doubles and eight runs batted in.
For her accomplishment, Warner has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Warner, a junior, went 4-for-4 in an 11-1 win over Owen County on April 19 with two home runs, a double, a single and four RBI.
She verbally committed to Campbellsville University earlier this year.
Warner is the daughter of Rena Warner and Jerel Warner.
State Journal: You’ve been hitting well all season, but what was the difference last week as you hit with more power?
Warner: I’ve been working on extension more and doing more targeted drills rather than just swinging.
SJ: What made you decide Campbellsville is the school for you?
Warner: The atmosphere, and the coach has a really long relationship with me, and I’m getting the most money there.
SJ: Does having made your college decision take any pressure off you?
Warner: Yes, it’s not like I don’t care, but I care less about trying to be perfect all the time. It’s like I don’t really need to impress.
SJ: You’ve been playing catcher and shortstop this season. What do you like about each position?
Warner: With catching I feel more in control, and I’ve been playing there forever. At shortstop I feel like you can make more exciting plays than with just leading.
SJ: Your team has had a tough time with weather affecting your schedule this year, with more than 10 games canceled or postponed. Has it made it tough to get in a rhythm this season?
Warner: It’s game here, game canceled, game here, then practice. It’s usually game, game, game, game, game, and it hasn’t been this year. Not really (affected her), it’s just different than the years before.
