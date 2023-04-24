New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County’s Rylee Warner has been hitting for average this softball season, but she ramped up the power last week.

In five games, Warner went 11-for-15 for a .733 average with four home runs, two doubles and eight runs batted in.

042623.AthleteWeek-Warner_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Rylee Warner, holding the home runs balls after hitting two homers against Owen County last week, is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

