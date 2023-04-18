Frankfort senior Garrett Wellman didn’t play baseball last year.
His return to the Panthers this spring has been a welcome one.
Wellman pitched a complete game against Franklin County Thursday as FHS bounced back from a loss in the first game of the doubleheader to win 10-1 in the nightcap.
Wellman pitched the second game, giving up one earned run on four hits.
For his performance, he has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Going into Monday’s game at Garrard County, Wellman had pitched in five games with four starts and one relief appearance. He had a 4-0 record and a 0.35 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts in 20 innings of work.
Frankfort was 10-3 before Monday’s game, its best start since 1976. Wellman has played in all 13 games, and when not pitching he’s played second base, third base or center field. His batting average of .394 is third best on the team.
In addition to baseball, Wellman also played golf for the Panthers. He qualified for the state tournament last fall and has signed to play golf at King University, an NCAA Division II school, in Bristol, Tennessee.
Wellman is the son of Brad and Sara Wellman.
State Journal: What do you like about baseball, and what do you like about golf?
Wellman: I like the team aspect of baseball, hanging out with my buddies. With golf I like that everything is on me. How much I practice is how I play, so all the pressure is on me.
SJ: What made you decide to play baseball this year?
Wellman: Last year I wanted to focus on golf, so in the spring I played in a lot of tournaments, trying to get my name out in front of coaches. I had decided I was going to King University in Bristol, Tennessee, over the winter. I missed baseball. Some of my teammates wanted me to come back; Coach (Travis) McConathy wanted me to come back. I wanted to help the team.
SJ: Was it difficult adjusting to baseball after not playing for a year?
Wellman: I’ve played baseball my whole life. I was a little rusty at first, but it was pretty quick to get right back where I was.
SJ: Did you have any goals coming into the season?
Wellman: I didn’t have any individual goals. I wanted to help the team as much as I could, and I knew I could help with my pitching. I wanted to help us win. I want to win a district championship.
SJ: What did you like about King University?
Wellman: I really like the coach (Brian Kamm). He played at Florida State and he played on the PGA Tour. When I visited there I played some holes with some of the team, and I really liked the team. I think the coach can really get me better.
