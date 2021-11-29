Franklin County’s football team saw its season end Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals with a 42-24 loss to Johnson Central.
FCHS sophomore quarterback Gavin Hurst ran for one of the Flyers’ three touchdowns, and he’s been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Hurst plays both offense and defense. He began the season on offense at wide receiver but moved to quarterback after the first four games.
Going into the Johnson Central game, Hurst had completed 80 passes out of 122 attempts for 1,056 yards and 11 touchdowns.
As a defensive back, Hurst had 20 tackles with two tackles for loss. He also had four interceptions he returned for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
Hurst, who also runs track and plays basketball for FCHS, has been playing football since he was 5 years old.
He is the son of Jenny and Matt Hurst.
State Journal: Which do you prefer to play, offense or defense, and why?
Hurst: That’s a hard one to answer. I don’t really have a preference; I just focus on my job when I’m on either offense or defense. I love both sides.
SJ: How difficult was it switching to quarterback during the season?
Hurst: It was more mental than physical because I haven’t played quarterback since I played a little bit in middle school, but once I got back into it, it started coming together.
SJ: When the team was 2-3, did you think it could reach the state semifinals?
Hurst: I always saw the potential in our team, so my goal was for us to win it all even when we were in a slump.
SJ: What is your favorite sport and why?
Hurst: My favorite sport is easily football because it’s always my go-to for clearing my mind and focusing on what I have to do outside of real life.
SJ: There was a picture on Twitter of you consoling a Central player (senior D’Jure Johnson) after you beat Central 14-8 in the playoffs. What made you reach out to him?
Hurst: I remember standing there soaking in the moment because it wasn’t the most ideal win. I remember looking over and seeing him hunched over and crying by himself with no one around, so I ran over there to console him because I realized that there was a chance that that was his last game ever because he was a senior, and I could just imagine his pain.
