Franklin County’s Patience Laster had three big games for the Lady Flyers last week in the Toyota Classic.

Laster, a post player, averaged 15 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and three assists as the Lady Flyer basketball team went 3-0 to win the tournament in Georgetown.

For her performance, Laster has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Laster was named the player of the game in two of FCHS’ Toyota Classic contests, and she was named to the all-tournament team along with teammates Nevaeh Carter and Jazmin Chambers.

In the Lady Flyers’ 54-31 win Friday over Simon Kenton, Laster had 16 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists and was named player of the game.

She gave her player of the game award to Carter, who had eight points, six rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

Laster, a senior, is the daughter of Jennifer Laster.

State Journal: Which do you like better, rebounding or scoring, and why?

Laster: Probably rebounding. I know if I don’t rebound then I’ll be in trouble.

SJ: Why did you give Nevaeh your player of the game award?

Laster: Because I felt like she earned it more.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Laster: Probably when we have team bonding. I love team bonding, and this team makes me laugh so much.

SJ: What do you like best about this team?

Laster: Our relationship. I feel like it’s gotten better.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Laster: I want to go to college and play basketball, but if I don’t play basketball I want to go to college and become a professional trainer.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription